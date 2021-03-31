Josephine Marie Hvizdos Opsitnik, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Josephine Marie Hvizdos Opsitnik, “Josie”, passed away in the heavenly arms of our Lord on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Hospice House in North Lima, Ohio. Josie was surrounded by loved ones as she became free from Alzheimer’s.

Josie was born March 17, 1941 in Poland Township to Michael and Josephine Helt Hvizdos. She grew up in a home of Slovakian heritage and lived on a farm with her nine siblings.

Josie graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1959. She then attended Youngstown State University.

She began working for Underwriters Adjustment Company of Youngstown. It was during that time she met her husband and married Joseph Opsitnik on September 20, 1969. Following her marriage, she became employed with American Greetings Card Company.

During those years, Josie loved to go to Myrtle Beach with Joe, treasured her girlfriend card club and enjoyed bowling but most of all she was passionate about Mountaineer Casino to enjoy the shows, especially ones with Elvis and hoping to win the jackpot!

Josie cherished her family and was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She leaves her husband, Joe, of 51 years; her son, Scott Opsitnik and grandson, Tyler Opsitnik. Additionally, she departs from her brothers, Mike (Irene) Starr, John (Joyce) Hvizdos and Paul Hvizdos and sisters, Mary Hvizdos, Helen Bosak and Ann (Frank) Molnar. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Peggy (Harry) Potts and former daughter-in-law, Liz Opsitnik, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition, she leaves a special cousin (sister of the heart), Diane Diekmann, who was her caregiver during her ALZ journey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe Hankinson and Frank Hvizdos; sister, Bernice Mihalko and nieces, Delores (Mihalko) Pope and Lori (Molnar) Tamburro.

The family wishes to extend gratitude for the loving care at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center and Hospice House. Therefore, the family prefers any donations be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of the Valley in Youngstown, Ohio.

Calling hours will be at St. Paul’s Church of New Middletown on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed online to www.clementefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josephine M. (Hvizdos) Opsitnik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.