Josephine “Josie” (Pratt) Myers, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Josephine Myers “Josie”, age 47, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 15 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Boardman, Ohio.

Josie was born on October 10, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio to Francis and Marsha Pratt III.

She was a lifelong resident of northeast Ohio and a graduate from Lowellville High School in 1993.

She was passionate about her job and helping others and worked at North Side Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio as a lab secretary from 1998-2017 and was recently a secretary for Coleman professional services.

Josie enjoyed crafting, gardening with her mother and husband, going to wineries all over the map, karaoke and music and shared the experience and love for singing while being in a band with her niece, Christina.

Josephine was preceded in death by her father, Francis J. Pratt III and her brother, Marshall Pratt.

She leaves behind her beloved husband, “the love of her life”, Robert Myers of Struthers, Ohio; two sons, David (Krystle) Pratt of Struthers, Ohio and Steven J. Rolland of Niles, Ohio; brothers, Francis Joseph (Vicki) Pratt IV of Fredericksburg, Virginia and James (Orlena) Pratt, Sr. of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Ruth Marie (Craig) Kramer of Johnstown, Ohio and was the Nona of two beautiful grandchildren, Maria Pratt and David Pratt Jr.

Friends may call one hour before the service on Saturday, November 6 at the funeral home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

