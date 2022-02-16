NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Josephine Woods announces her passing after her yearlong battle with kidney disease on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the age of 76.

Josephine was a lifelong resident of Springfield Township and a 1963 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

She was employed for many years at Koch Brothers Farm in Petersburg, Ohio and retired from The Journal newspaper in Struthers, Ohio.

She enjoyed her many friends, coffee, music night at Groggy’s, boating, mowing grass, watching Judge Judy, word searches, talking to her grandchildren on the phone, porch sitting with Bob, watching the animals in the pasture and snuggling her new puppy, Izzy. Her family was her main priority and light of her life.

Josephine will be lovingly remembered and cherished by her two daughters, Rena Caroline (Johnny) and Gwenda Rae (Bob); her four stepchildren, Randy Edward, Brenda Ann, Raymond and Debbie; the pure joys of her life, her eight beloved grandchildren, Marci Christine (Carl), Brian Lee (Samara), Marianne Elizabeth (Doug), Randy Edward (Jessica), Gary Richard, Alleisha Nicole (Phil), Katie Jo and Kaden John Eugene [I LOVE YOU MORE…]; her three adored great-grandchildren, JoCee Aamiera, Madison Lee and Chase Gordon [ROARRR!!] and her three special stepgreat-grandchildren, Addyson Blaine, Calix Bentley and Emmett Bradley. She will also be missed dearly by her longtime friend and companion, Bob Mason.

The family thanks the nurses and staff at Vibra Hospital for the kind, compassionate care afforded to her, the staff at Youngstown Warren Regional Dialysis Center, her nephrology team, her long-time PCP, Dr. David Lockshaw and her in-home aide, Michelle, who was like a member of the family.

The family will receive friends at Clemente Funeral Home, 10170 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442 on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Services will follow immediately after.

Private internment will take place at Zion Cemetery.

