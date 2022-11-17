NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Molaskey passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 14, with his family by his side.

Joe was born August 16, 1927, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph C. Molaskey and Mary Tebelak Molaskey.

He married Stella Sensesak on March 15, 1957 and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2015.

Joe graduated from Hickory High School in 1945.

Upon graduation, he joined the Army and served as a platoon sergeant in Germany until 1947. He completed classes at Marietta College on the GI Bill, prior to operating an ESSO gas station, a Gulf distributorship, in Sharon with his father and brother, Charles. This was prior to Joe and Charles opening MVG Auto Supply in Struthers.

Joe was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed walleye fishing on Lake Erie and spending time in his tree stand, “Waiting for that big buck!” Joe also looked forward each year to planting his garden and was so proud of the vegetables he grew.

Joe was a proud life member of the VFW Post 2799, Triangle Post in New Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Stella; brothers, Charles and Jim and sister-in-law, Nickie.

Joe is survived by his son, Joe (Deanne) Molaskey; daughters, Natalie Molaskey and Paul and Sandra (Shawn) Walker and grandchildren, Angela (Caleb) Sims, Amanda (Drew) Black, Olivia and Garrett Walker.

Joe’s family would like to thank his caregiver, Rosemarie Cooper, Akeso Hospice and Dr. Michael Evan, for the outstanding care and compassion they provided.

Per Joe’s request, private services were held at Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown

The family requests that memorial contributions can be made to Akeso Home Hospice, 6600 Summit Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

