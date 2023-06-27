STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Joseph O. Angelilli; brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Joseph lost his fight to Alzheimers disease on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Joseph was born January 1, 1937, in Pacentro, Italy to the late Maestro Guido and Maria (Piccirilli) Angelilli.

In October 1954, Joseph boarded the ship Christofo Colombo, to begin his journey and dream to immigrate to the United State of America. He made his way to Pittsburgh then to Struthers where he took up residence with his childhood friend and his family. This is where he met his loving wife, the late MaryAnn Brindisi, at her family’s grocery store.

Joseph wanted to be a bricklayer but knew work would be limited with Ohio’s harsh winters. He entered the tile and marble trade working with A. Matusi & Sons on the eastside of Youngstown. Joe’s immense work ethic, drive and determination paved the way for him to become owner/operator of Your Tile Center, Inc. in 1965. From these humble beginnings he grew this company to complete some of the largest commercial floor covering projects in Northeast Ohio and neighboring states. He was a proud member of the bricklayer’s union Local 8 for numerous years. His perseverance has led to establish a life trade for his three sons that continues to operate today.

Joe married his late wife, MaryAnn Brindisi, in 1957. Together they raised a family of three sons, Joseph (Nanette), Mark (Jackie) and Michael (Tara) Angelilli. He proudly claimed the title of grandpa to his eight grandchildren whom he loved and were his pride and joy, Nicole Angelilli, Alina (Michael) Wittenauer, Anthony Angelilli, Michael Angelilli, Mark Angelilli, Gianna Angelilli, Simone Izzo and Dino Angelilli. He also recently became a great-grandfather in February to Mariella Wittenauer.

Some of our memorable moments were countless weekends spent together at the family cabin (proudly built by him and his sons) in Leeper, Pennsylvania. Being the patriarch of the family, he enjoyed yearly trips to Italy to see his younger brothers and sisters in Pacentro, where the family home remains. Italian traditions were a way of life in his home. There was always a pot of sauce cooking, a barrel of wine in the making or espresso brewing.

Although a descendant of Italy, his American pride could be seen from a distance with his American flag flying high. He truly lived the American dream. One of his proudest moments was when his grandson, Michael, became a United States Marine.

Also left to mourn his passing is his companion of many years, Bev Cifalde; his sister, Bruna Spagnola; his brothers, Vince, Frank, Mark and Orlando, their spouses and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnn Brindisi; brother, Tony Angelilli and sister, Anna Galterio.

Friends may call on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

A prayer service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers.

Our family would like to express our greatest appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Masternick Windsor House and his personal caregivers, Tina and Julie. Their dedication, love and support were unmatched. We are glad you were part of his life story.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences,.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph O. Angelilli, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.