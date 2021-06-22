Joseph L. Morena, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, June 25, at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown at 11:00 a.m. for Joseph L. Morena, 78, who died Saturday, June 12 at Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Joseph was born in Norfolk, Virginia on September 18, 1942, a son of Mark Joseph and Alethea Turner Morena.

He served in the Army for two years as a Mohawk helicopter crew chief.

He earned a bachelor’s degree at the Ohio University and married Betty Ann Hoffman on March 31, 1967.

He worked for 40 years as an insurance adjuster at the GAB Company prior to retiring.

Joseph was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, Knights of Columbus and the Optimist Club.

He enjoyed golfing, NASCAR and was a dedicated Cleveland Browns fan.

Joseph leaves his wife, Betty; three sons, Mark (Elizabeth) of Austintown, Douglas of Petersburg and Joshua (Lavonne) of East Palestine; four brothers, Matthew (Donna) of Magnolia, Nick (Kathy) of Canton, Mark (Elena) of Canton and Vince (Linda) of Magnolia and three grandchildren, Erica, Joseph and Paige.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents.

Friends may call at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442, on Friday, June 25 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the Memorial Mass.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

