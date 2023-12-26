POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 30, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Joseph Spotleson, 93, who died at the Hospice House on Saturday, December 23, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Joe was born April 15, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, a son of Bruno and Julia Zappavigna Spotleson.

Joe moved to the Youngstown area with his family when he was a child.

He served in the United States Army for two tours of duty from January 1950 – March 1956.

He returned from the service and married the former Jane Carbon on May 5, 1956.

He worked at Youngstown Steel Tank and then at JCPenney as an appliance repair man. After JCPenney closed their appliance repair department, Joe opened his own appliance repair business alongside Jane. It was called Joe’s Home Appliance Repair. He was later joined by his son, Joey. Joe retired several years ago.

He took the time to enjoy golfing and spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids.

Joe is survived by his wife, Jane; his daughters, Lori (Kenton) Thompson of Hudson and Sherry Spotleson of Poland; two sons, Joey (Cynthia Clemente) Spotleson and Ricky Spotleson, both of Poland; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Joe was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Fred and his sister, Bay Campana and his grandson, Justin Thompson.

Joe’s family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff of Hospice House for the compassionate care they provided. The family also requests that material tributes in his name be made to the Hospice House on line at https://www.mercy.com/hospice-care-palliative-care or by mail to Hospice House at 9803 Sharrott Road in Poland, OH, 44514.

Family and friends can pay their respects on Saturday, December 30, 2023, prior to the Mass, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., at St. Paul the Apostle Church at 10143 Main Street in New Middletown, OH, 44442.

