NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 10, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Joseph Frank Pupin, 88, of New Springfield who passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Joseph was born on May 22, 1934, to Jan and Karolina Pupin in Poland, Europe.

Joseph was a dedicated son to his parents and father to all of his children. Family came first and was above all else to Joseph. The whole left by his absence will be impossible to fill.

In 1959, he met Mary Ann S. Sznajkart dancing polka, their favorite hobby and they wed six months later on April 11, 1959. They had three children, Amelia Ann Hoffman, Carol Jean Pupin and Joseph J. Pupin, Sr. They were married for 61 years.

After retiring, Joseph spent his time at home caring for his wife who suffered from Dementia for over ten years.

Joseph spent his last years at home under the care of his daughter, Amelia Ann Hoffman; his son-in-law, Jeffrey A. Hoffman and his granddaughter, Amelia Jo Hoffman.

Joseph was predeceased by his wife his wife, Mary Ann S. Pupin and his son, Joseph J. Pupin, Sr.

Joseph is survived by his two daughters, Amelia Ann Hoffman and Carol Jean Pupin; his son-in-law, Jeffrey A, Hoffman and his granddaughter, Amelia Jo Hoffman.

Friends may call prior to the Mass on Friday, March 10, from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44443.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Condolences sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

