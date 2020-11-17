Joseph A. Calabrette, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Calabrette, 65, passed away Sunday, November 15, at Beeghly Oaks.

Joseph was born December 26, 1954, in Youngstown, a son of William and Janice Pompeii Calabrette.

He was a retired machinist from Jamen Tool and Die. In his younger days, he remodeled and flipped houses.

He is now reunited with his cherished dog companion, “Fluffy”.

Joseph leaves two sons, Joseph Calabrette of Struthers and Joshua David Calabrette of Youngstown; a brother, William “Butch” (Joyce) Calabrette of Struthers and a sister, Marie (Larry) Stoner of Canal Fulton as well as nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no calling hours or services according to Joseph’s wishes.

