POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 7, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for John R. Pope, 81, who passed away, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family on Friday, September 30 at Hampton Woods.

John was born in Coitsville on April 23, 1941, a son of John and Anne Mikruta Pope.

He was raised in Coitsville and graduated from North High School in 1959. He graduated from Youngstown State University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts.

He married Katherine D’Angelo on July 18, 1964.

John worked in steel sales throughout the area at J&L Conduit in Niles, Youngstown Sheet and Tube in Boardman and Minneapolis, Syro Steel in Girard, PBI in Boardman as a sales manager and General Manager, Concord Steel as General Manager, Amari Steel International in Hermitage as V.P. and General Manager and at H.R. Evans Steel as a broker.

John was a member of the Steel Service Center Institute (SSCI), BPOE #44 Minneapolis and BPOE #55 Youngstown as an officer and going through the chairs and the Eagles Club of Boardman. He was involved in the Relay for Life in Boardman and New Middletown as both a volunteer and a survivor.

He was also a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

John enjoyed sailing and owned his own catamaran. He liked NASCAR, golfing, hunting, gardening and woodworking. One of his greatest thrills was the experience of driving a NASCAR car. He was also an excellent handyman whose talent his family will greatly miss. Most of all, John’s family meant the world to him and he was extraordinarily proud of his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments.

John is survived by his wife, Katherine; his two daughters, Julie (Dr. Chris) Economus and Kae (Scott) Grdina; six grandchildren, Sylvia Grdina, Emily (Jonathan) Elias, Ian Grdina and Christopher, Paul and Grace Economus and two great-granddaughters, Madeline and Lillian.

John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.

Friends may call prior to the memorial service on Friday, October 7, at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH, 44442, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in John’s name be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

A television tribute will air hursday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.