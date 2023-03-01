NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held at a later date for John R. Earl, Jr., 53, who passed away Monday afternoon, February 27, 2023, at the Hospice House.

John was born on March 7, 1969, in Youngstown, a son of John R., Sr. and Irene Williams.

He was a lifelong area resident and worked as a millwright.

He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and fishing.

John leaves his parents, John and Irene; stepmother, Karen Belcher Earl; children, Scott and Andrew Gorby, both of New Middletown, Alyshia (Kenny) Sheely of Boardman and Isabella (Austin Crowe) Earl of New Middletown; two brothers, Mark (Jennifer) Wilson of Malvern and Chad (Tenny Ripper) Wilson of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; a sister, Laurie Keltz of New Middletown; four grandchildren, Peyton, KJ, Nora and Emerly and one on the way, Cienna. John also leaves his loving companion, Michelle McGarry; several aunts, uncles and cousins and his dog, Narco.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements by the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John R. Earl, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.