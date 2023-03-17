BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Siwiec, 74, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

John was born October 23. 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Henry and Edith Narkey Siwiec.

He served in the Air Force from May of 1967 and continued to serve in the Reserves until May of 1973.

John married Mary Beth Mentzer on April 6, 1982.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in German and Geography from YSU.

He worked as the recycle coordinator for Boardman Township prior to retiring. John taught German for adults and enjoyed traveling to Germany with his family. He was involved with the International Society at the Canfield Fair. John had a lifelong passion for flying. He flew a 172 Cessna and was a member of the Petersburg Aero Club.

John leaves his wife, Beth, sons Colin (Aubrey) Siwiec of Boardman and Cory Siwiec of Columbus, a brother Jerry (Alice) Siwiec of Cornersburg and three grandchildren Edward, Dylan and Andi Rose.

The family requests that donation is John’s name go to the Parkinson’s Foundation at the following website https://www.parkinson.org and go to Donate and then Tribute Gift.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

