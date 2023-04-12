LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service was held Wednesday, April 12,2023, at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for John H. Chicase, 80, who passed away at Hospice House in Poland On April 4, 2023 with his wife by his side,, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

John was born October 6, 1942, in Youngstown a son of Andrew F. and Elizabeth Clacko Chicase.

He attended St. Patrick School in Youngstown and its Church and graduated from South High School.

John proudly served in the Marines Corp from 1960 to 1968.

He married the love of his life the former Michele “Mimi” Hempstead and they enjoyed over 30 years together.

John owned and operated several businesses including JC’s Gold and Pawn, his Shotokan Karate School, Statewide Security and Tristate Investigations. He served as the Teamster’s Committee Man for GM Lordstown and was a Deputy with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department Sting, Vice and Narcotics division until his retirement.

John loved his family and enjoyed hosting cookouts, pool parties and family card games that would last for days! He was never without a cigar in hand. Johnnie and Michele shared the same passion for the love of the ocean, sunning and walks on the beach, particularly at their special place in Cocoa Beach, Florida as well as Atlantic City Beaches and casino’s and Las Vegas. John cherished his three grandchildren and was the most loving and fun “Papa” especially to his little angel Olivia.

John leaves his wife, Michele, two sons, Marc Chicase of Boardman and John Chicase of Youngstown, two stepsons Richard (Rhonda) Mozingo and Justin Mozingo (Daniel Griffin), three grandchildren Richard E. Mozingo, III, Cole C. Mozingo, and his special heart Olivia Irene Mozingo, a brother Bill (Billy Ray) Chicase of Youngstown, two sisters-in-law Terri Hempstead (sista #1) and Jodi (Glenn) Fear, Mary Prima a great friend and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents John was preceded in death by his brother Andrew Chicase, Jr. and three sisters Jenny Chicase, Lucy (Carl) Lentine and Mary Clark, and a sister-in-law Cindy Chicase, mother and father in-laws Charles and Norma Hempstead, and nephew Brandon St. Pierre.

As per John’s wishes there were no calling hours.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Hospice at Home nurses, the staff at the Hospice House in Poland and our neighbor and friend Phyllis Sarna.

Material contributions in John’s name can go to Animal Charity at https://www.animalcharityofohio.org. or Hospice of the Valley.

“Johnnie, rest in peace my love. I’m your Huckleberry and I’m thinking out loud.” “Your Honey”

