JoAnne Kliem, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of the Rock 7025 Luteran Lane, Poland, OH 44514 for JoAnne Kliem, 75, who passed away on Saturday afternoon, November 30, 2019 at Masternick Memorial Nursing Home with her loving family by her side.

JoAnne was born May 6, 1944 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph and Rose Granato Zokle.

She moved to this area in 1967 and was a hairdresser and worked in admission marketing for various local nursing homes.

She attended Church of the Rock in Poland and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown where she taught CCD.

JoAnne was known for her love for her family. She welcomed everyone she met with open arms and treated them like they were her own. She had a contagious smile and enjoyed spending time with her five granddaughters.

JoAnne married Thomas M. Kliem on September 23, 1967.

Besides her husband she leaves one son, Tommy (Cindy) Kliem of New Middletown; one daughter, Tracy A. Kliem (Chad) of Poland, Ohio; one brother, Donald (Annie) Zokle of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Karlina, Bella, Talia Milano and Kenzie and Peyton Kliem and her best friend, Carol Zeigler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Justine Kliem.

Friends may call on Saturday, December 7 at the church three hours before the service from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

A special thank you to All Caring Hospice for the love and caring they showed to JoAnne Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to JoAnne’s family, please visit our floral section.