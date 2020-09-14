Joann Ferrick Garrett Childers, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Thursday, September 17, at 10:00 am at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Joann Ferrick Garrett Childers, 84, who died at her residence Saturday, September 12.

Joann was born May 8, 1936, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Anna Mae Smitley Danko.

She was raised in Masontown, Pennsylvania by her mother and stepfather, Arthur Lilley.

She worked at Dollar Bank, Palazzo’s Restaurant, Silver Mirror and retired from Giant Eagle.

She married Robert Ferrick and he died February 1, 1981. Her second husband, Ronald Garrett, died August 14, 1993. Her third husband, Conrad Childers, preceded her in death on October 3, 2015.

Joann enjoyed reading, casinos, playing cards with her long time friends Karen Hord and Linda Keith, and shopping with her granddaughter. Her most enjoyable days were spending Christmas Eve with all of her family.

Joann is survived by her three children Donald Ferrick of Lowellville, Bobbi Jo Toth of Struthers, and Terry (Kerinda) Ferrick of Struthers, eight grandchildren Jason (Chrissie) Ferrick, Jamie (Jeremy) Ferrick, John (Jennifer) Lochrane, Brandy (Eddie) Jorge, Robbie Lochrane, Terry Ferrick, Jessica Ferrick, and Jason (Tina) Lind, sister Kitty Morrow of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, brother Tom Danko of Mentor, seventeen great grandchildren and a niece Deva (Robert) Duponty.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, two brothers Harry and Ron Danko, a sister Carol Fasick, a grandson Joey Lochrane and a son-in-law Joe Toth.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 16, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

