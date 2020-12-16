POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Barger, 89, passed away at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital on the morning of Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Joann was born April 3, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Bertha (Carrier) Kennedy.

She was a homemaker raising her four children and then going into the work force helping at her families business, Kennedy Oil, then going on to work at American Paper where she retired from.

Joann was known for her homemade meals and love for baking, no one ever left with an empty stomach. Spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren is what she enjoyed most during her time when not baking.

Joann’s feisty and loving spirit will be survived by her children, Lonny Nicholson of North Lima, Carl (Sandy) Barger of Youngstown, Karen Malone of New Middletown and Bill Barger of Poland; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jack and William Kennedy and husband, Carl R. Barger and grandchild, Levi Trenary.

As per Joann’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Joann’s name to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

