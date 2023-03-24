STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Joan L. Bees, 88, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon, March 22, 2023.

Joan born on July 6, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Leo and Hazel Lauten Summers.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a homemaker.

She was also a member of the New Life Church in Poland, Ohio.

Joan married Frank C. Bees on July 31, 1954 and he passed away on November 22, 1991.

She leaves four sons, Frank Bees, Jr. of Boardman, Gary Bees of Boardman, David (Diane) Bees of Austintown and John Bees of Boardman; two brothers, Don Summers of Poland and Fred (Diane) Summers of Lancaster, Ohio; a sister, Diane (Jake) Viet of Georgia; four grandchildren, Kelly Bees, Katherine Bees, Alena Williams and Emarie Gayhart and five great-granchildren, Thomas and Giovanni Hite, Ryker and Raiden Williams and Auggie Gayhart.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Friends may call two hours before the service on Thursday, March 30 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Material contributions can be made in Joan’s name to the New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, OH 44514.

