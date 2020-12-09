Jo-Ann Riccelli, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday morning, December 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior/St Nicholas Church in Struthers for Jo-Ann Riccelli, 85, of Struthers who died Monday, December 7.

Jo-Ann was born January 30, 1935, in Youngstown a daughter of Joseph and Ann Travasso Basile.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and became a licensed practical nurse. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and then worked at The Assumption Village where she retired after 30 years of service.

Jo-Ann loved the San Francisco 49’ers football team. She enjoyed reading romance novels, going to casinos, drinking her son-in-law’s homemade wine and good food.

Jo-Ann leaves two daughters, Melanie Riccelli (Joao) Maceira and Nancy Riccelli, both of Struthers, and one granddaughter, Rachel Nuzzo and her pride and joy her “grand dogs”, Moose, Italia and Luigi and her “grand cats”, Gracie and Enzo.

Jo-Ann was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call on Friday, December 11, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

In consideration of the current COVID-19 safety guidelines, the family requests that all visitors please wear a mask and following social distancing guidelines.

