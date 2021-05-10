Jimmy Dean Rogers, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jimmy Dean Rogers, 57, was released from his pain and went home to be with beloved family on Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021

Jimmy was born November 4, 1962 at Schilling Air Force Base (closed, now Salina Regional Airport) in Salina, Kansas, a son of the late Jimmie Dean Rogers and Bobbie Jean Middlebrooks.

Jimmy loved comic books and super heroes from an early age and was affectionately nicknamed “Batman” as a child. He was raised in a military family and moved frequently throughout his childhood, living in Louisiana, Misawa AFB in Japan, Illinois, Colorado, Montgomery and finally Prattville, Alabama before joining the Air Force himself.

He attended basic training in San Antonio, followed by technical school in Wichita. While stationed at Hickman AFB in Hawaii he had his son, Jimmie Lee, with his first wife Carol.

After leaving the Air Force, Jimmy opened his own comic book shop in Prattville.

Later, he relocated to Struthers, Ohio to be with his life partner, Judy McArdle. It was in Struthers that he became a part of Judy’s three daughters’ lives and Struthers is where he battled cancer as bravely as any character in his vast collection of super hero movies and comics.

Jimmy leaves behind his beloved life partner, Judy McArdle; his son, Jimmie Lee (Autumn) Rogers of Stone Mountain, Georgia; brothers, Mark Rogers, Charles Rogers and Gary Rogers; nephew, Michael Turner; daughters-in-law, Miranda (Eric Prikryl) McArdle of Struthers, Chrystaline (Bryn) Speidel of Struthers and Danielle (Paul) Barbee of Concord, North Carolina, as well as grandchildren, Archer Rogers, Brittany Stalnacker, Eric Prikryl, Jr., Annalysse Speidel, Emmaline Barbee and Milosz Barbee.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, as well as by his beloved granddaughters, Madison and Krista, whom we know were waiting to greet him on the other side.

Per Jimmy’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements will be handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

“Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.” – Yoda

