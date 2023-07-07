NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, at 7:30 pm for Jill L. Leipply, 68, at Old Springfield Church with concelebrants Edward McGarry and Pastor Kerry Dean. She passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Jill was born on August 29, 1954 in East Liverpool a daughter Frederick Edward “Tom” and Minnie Mae Hague Young.

She was a homemaker that helped her husband and family build their log cabin in New Waterford, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed horses and her cats.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roger B. Leipply, Sr. of New Waterford, her parents, her uncle Curtis R. Hague of New Castle; and two brothers-Robert T. Young of East Liverpool and Dennis (Shirley) Young of Kent.

Jill leaves her son Roger B. Leipply, Jr. (girlfriend Kimberly Haught) of Petersburg, a daughter Michelle Leipply (fiance Michael Lehman) of New Waterford. She also leaves her two sisters; Karen (“Woody”) McCartney of East Liverpool and her twin sister Jana (“Jim”) Zwingler of New Middletown, and four grandchildren Austin, Hannah, Jordyn and Roger M. Leipply.

The family requests that material tributes in Jill’s name go to the Old Springfield Church at 11957 Youngstown Pittsburgh Road in Petersburg, OH, 44454, or Cornerstone Assembly of God at 185 South Range Road in North Lima, OH, 44452.

Friends may call at Old Springfield Church prior to the service on July 11 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. with services to follow.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.