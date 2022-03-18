NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 21, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, for Jill A. Molnar who died at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Jill was born December 6, 1957, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of Arthur and Gladys Wright Votaw.

She married Rick Molnar on March 28, 1981. Together, she and Rick grew Molnar Farms from a small roadside stand to a flourishing farm market, which she managed for more than two decades. Jill was involved in the Mahoning County Young Farmers and served as president of the Young Farmers Women’s Group.

She was a passionate artist, creating paintings, quilting and sewing.

She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church.

Jill brought a positive attitude and cheerful demeanor to all aspects of her life and found the most joy in raising her family, spoiling her grandson and spending time with her dogs and granddogs.

Jill leaves her husband, Rick; her parents, Arthur and Gladys Votaw; one son, Richard (Virginia) Molnar, Jr. of New Springfield; one daughter, Megan (TJ) Rush of New Springfield; two brothers, Allan (Dar) Votaw of Salem and Jeff (Hope) Votaw of Sebring; a grandson, Cameron Rush and nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay their respects at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442, on Sunday, March 20, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. and on Monday, March 21, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m.

The family requests that donations in Jill’s name go to the Oak Clinic for Multiple Sclerosis at www.OakClinic.com/donate.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

