Jerry Lee Browning, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Lee Browning passed away on October 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after a long illness.

He was born in Wayne, Michigan in 1969.

Jerry grew up in Newburgh, New York and enjoyed camping and fishing. He was a member of the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. He loved baseball and played on leagues for 8 years. Jerry was an avid gardener and also canned and dried his own vegetables and herbs.

He was a carpenter by trade and took great pride in his work.

Jerry was a member of the Bessemer Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Frank Browning; two children, Christopher Lee Browning and Dallas Hardy; three grandchildren; his parents, Michael and Teresa Zatkovic; two brothers, Patrick Browning and Michael Zatkovic II; and nieces and nephews.

Jerry loved the Lord and will be sadly missed by family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home New Middletown, Ohio

