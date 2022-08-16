NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 19, at 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Jennie Grace Thomas, 99, of New Middletown. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, at Northridge Healthcare.

Jennie was born in Youngstown on July 3, 1923. She attended St. Paul the Apostle Church and was a long time member of the Altar and Rosary Guild. She also enjoyed being with her cousins at the Bugnarese Ladies Society for many years.

Jennie was well known for her Italian cooking, especially her spaghetti sauce and homemade pasta and meatballs. Sunday dinner was a feast for her family. She also enjoyed her large garden and preserving her vegetables. She canned hundreds of quarts of tomatoes every fall.

Jennie was the daughter of Christy “Tetino” and Maria Thomas. She was the third of thirteen children, Evelyn being her closest of seven sisters.

Jennie is survived by her son Anthony (Donna) Thomas and daughter Honey (Frank) Jacono. She was especially proud of her grandsons Frank III (Julie) Jacono and Anthony (Kari) Jacono. Her five great-grandchildren Sophia, Simona, Maria, Frankie IV and Anthony, Jr. were the joys of her life.

She also leaves behind her siblings Frank (Lee), Evelyn, Sylvia, Alma, Dominic (Nancy), Jean (Carlo), Marlene, Diana (Lanny) and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jennie was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Tony; her son, Simon and siblings, Nicolina (Croce), Cross (Sue), Christy (Mary) and Emil (Kathy).

Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 18, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home at 10170 Main Street in New Middletown, OH, 44442, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 19, at St. Paul the Apostle Church at 10143 Main Street in New Middletown, OH, 44442.

