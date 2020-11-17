Jeffrey A. Furr, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Furr, 61, of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, November 14, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Jeffrey was born August 19, 1959, in Youngstown, a son of Fred and Mary DePaul Furr, Sr.

He graduated from Struthers High School and attended Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Jeffrey worked 17 years at City Printing.

He was a beloved member of the 31 Club.

He loved the outdoors, camping and riding his Harley.

Jeffrey leaves his brother, Fred Furr, Jr. of Poland; his sister, Roberta Husar of Youngstown; a beloved girlfriend, Kristen Gjoen of Youngstown; two nieces, Shelly Husar and Kimberly Carson and two nephews, Dr. Michael Husar and Fred Furr III.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the current pandemic situation, a memorial service in Jeffrey’s honor will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

