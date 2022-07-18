NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeff Mincher passed peacefully into eternal rest with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ early Saturday morning July 16, 2022 at Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones.

Jeff was born June 27, 1960 in Petersburg, Virginia to Donald and Donna Hoehnle Mincher.

He was a 1978 graduate of Springfield Local High School and attended Covenant College in Tennessee before moving to Arizona where he lived and worked for a number of years before returning to Ohio.

He was then employed by Castle Maintenance in New Castle, Pennsylvania until he retired in 2017.

In his spare time, he very much enjoyed working outside and golfing, especially with his son Matt. He also enjoyed coaching Matt and his friends in baseball and basketball as well as participating in Boy Scouts. He especially enjoyed the family trips to Cooperstown, New York and Augusta, Georgia for The Masters.

He relished all of his family get-togethers and the annual reunions. Playing Pinocle and Euchre were two of his favorite indoor activities. He always enjoyed the family dogs, none more than Cooper.

He leaves behind his son Matthew of whom he was so proud, father Donald of New Middletown, Ohio, brothers Greg (Jeanine) of New Middletown, Ohio, Brent (Cathy) of Bridgeport, West Virginia, sister Marjorie (Shawn) Olson of Lowellville, Ohio, nieces Rachel (Chet) Dicke, Arielle (Jeremy) Lester, Graham Mincher (Lauren) and Meralee Olson; and great- nephews Everett and Wade Dicke. In addition, he leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins including Christopher Pondy with whom he spent much time in his early years living in Arizona.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Mincher, grandparents George and Mary Mincher and Irvin and Marjorie Hoehnle.

Jeff was cherished by all who knew him for his sweet and gentle spirit and humble disposition. It was always a kind and comforting thought when he did have a remark to share. He will be dearly missed.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers that they received during Jeff’s illness. They would especially like to give a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Anna Zampini, MD at the Cleveland Clinic for her outstanding skill and care in addition to unparalleled compassion to not just Jeff, but to his brother Greg and son Matthew during all of the time that they spent there.

Calling hours are Wednesday July 20 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday July 21 at Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown, Ohio followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

