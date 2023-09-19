NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471 for Jean Ault, 81, formerly of Struthers, who passed away Saturday afternoon, September 9, 2023 at Assumption Village with her family by her side.

Jean was born July 14 1942, in Struthers, Ohio to Frank and Mary (Pyatak) Bogan.

She was a 1960 graduate of Struthers High School.

Jean worked at Trade Master Medical as a manager for many years.

She was a longtime member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, sitting on the front porch visiting with friends and family. She also loved animals especially dogs.

She is survived by sons, Brian Ault of Struthers and Kevin (Lacy) Ault of Worthington, Ohio; sister, Janet (Bogan) Johnson of Howard, Ohio; five grandchildren, Lily, Chris, Parker, Regan and Kennedy and two sisters-in-law, Carol Bogan and Sis Bogan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and older siblings, Frank and Bob Bogan, Margaret (Bogan) Landolfi and Mary Ellen (Bogan) McComish and three brothers-in-law, Albert Johnson, James McComish and Greg Landolfi.

Friends may call one hour before the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in Christ Our Savior Church on Monday, September 25.

The family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Village for the care and compassion they showed Jean during her stay.

Material contributions can be made in Jean’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

