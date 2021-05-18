Jason M. Mulgrew, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Friday, May 21, at 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Jason M. Mulgrew, 43, who died suddenly Saturday, May 15, at his residence.

Jason was born May 17, 1978, in Youngstown, a son of Michele and Gino Mulgrew Bodine.

He graduated from Struthers High School.

He loved his sports and was an avid Chicago Bear Fan. He never hesitated to stop and help those in need. He loved his family with his whole heart. The joy of his life was his daughter, Xeda.

Jason leaves his mom and dad; his daughter, Xeda Margrete and her mother, April Ramsayer, of Cleveland; his family, Jessica (Brian) Hallquest of Struthers and their children, Brian and Brooke, James (Rumjan) Mulgrew of Georgia, John Mulgrew of Struthers, Catherine (Gary) Terrago, Melissa (James) DiBacco of Boardman, Danielle Mulgrew of Texas; his great-aunt, Barbara Opritza; special “Aunt” Kathy Kover and “Little Sis” Meliss.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Margaret and James Mulgrew and his uncle, Thomas Mulgrew.

Friends may call on Friday, May 21 one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.