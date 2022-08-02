STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Beth Blucker, 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Jan was born October 12, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Donald and Betty Grover.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong resident of the city.

Although Jan had worked at the Grecian Gourmet and had been a poll worker for many years, her heart was at home taking care of her family and her beloved granddaughter, Sabrina. She was an excellent cook and known for her sticky buns.

Jan will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Gary Blucker, who she married April 7, 1971 and with whom she celebrated their 50th anniversary last year. She will be dearly missed by her two children, Kevin (Jessie) of Cincinnati and Kelly of Struthers; her grandchildren, Alex, Anthony and Sabrina; her sister, Gayle (Jim) Ridge of Poland and her lifelong dear friend, Cindy Hamrock.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers, Haven, Rick and Gary Grover.

Visitation will be at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Friday, August 5, 2022 with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, followed by a memorial service. All in attendance are invited to a luncheon at 26 Delaware Avenue in Poland, Jan’s grandmother’s homestead.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any donations be made to either Easter Seals or the Rescue Mission of Youngstown.

