Janet F. Sivecz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown for Janet F. Butchko Petrolla Sivecz, 88, who passed away on Friday afternoon, January 24, 2020.

Janet was born January 27, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Carach Butchko.

She lived in the area her whole life and she was the head cashier at Fisher Foods for 15 years.

She graduated in 1948 from North High School as an honor student and attended Youngstown State University, where she was also an honor student. S

he was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed going to casinos and was an ace poker player. She loved to travel, bowl and golf in her younger years. Throughout her lifetime she was an avid reader and lived her life to the fullest. She left a legacy of love and unity to her family.

Janet married John A. Petrolla in 1949 and he passed away in 1964. She married her second husband, Edward “Rubo” Sivecz, on August 5, 1977, who passed away on October 10, 2016.

She leaves her children, Constance Petrolla (Tom) Scott of Naples, Florida, Deborah A. Petrolla (Ken) Meyer of Erie, Pennsylvania, John R. (Donna) Petrolla of Cleveland, Ohio, Denise L. Petrolla (Ed) Aey of Boardman, Ohio and Renee J. Petrolla (Doug) Benson Poland, Ohio; one brother, Daniel Butchko of Youngstown, Ohio; a sister, Carolyn Carach Horvatich of Big Spring, Texas; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and one sister, Loretta Butchko Angeloff.

Friends may call on Friday, January 31, at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1898 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44506 before the service from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

