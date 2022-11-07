CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janene Estelle Wertman Mirto, 81, passed away peacefully with her loving husband holding her hand on Tuesday morning, November, 1, 2022.

Janene was born on January 7, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John James and Virginia Ruble Wertman.

Janene graduated from South High School in 1959.

She went to the Women’s Army Corps in 1959 to 1962. When she came home from the Army, she joined the Civil Air Patrol and fell in love with Sam Mirto whom she married on October 9, 1965. She worked at JC Penny in the accounting office for 28 years and retired in 1999.

Besides her husband Sam, she leaves three children, Thomas J. Mirto (John), Sam Mirto (Peter) and Leslie Mirto; sisters, Virginia J. Wertman Gaskeen (William), Jacquelyn Wertman Boak (William) and Estelle Sanzenbacher (Kevin); stepbrother, Sam Boak (Donna); grandchildren, Daniel Calvin Baker (Tessa), Brandi Janene Baker (Evan) and great-grandchildren, Marlee Goodin, Rowan Baker, Lennyn Stewart, Daniel Baker, Jr. and Samuel J. Baker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Sam Boak, Sr.

As per Janene’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Please remember her in your prayers.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janene E. (Wertman) Mirto, please visit our floral store.