NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janel J. Beaulieu, 79, of New Middletown died Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Janel was born in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec, a son of Joseph and Rose Beaulieu.

He came to America and worked as an electrician, a trade from which he retired.

He married Madeleine Solange Gagne whom he married September 2, 1968.

Janel leaves his wife, Madeleine of New Middletown; a son, Mario Beaulieu of New Waterford; two grandsons, Alex Beaulieu and Mario Thomas Beaulieu, both of New Middletown and one granddaughter, Josephine Beaulieu of Struthers. He also leaves two brothers and seven sisters.

Janel was predeceased by his parents and two sisters.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home of New Middletown. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

