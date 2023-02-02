STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Monday February 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers for Jane M. DelSignore, 56, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon February 1. Jane was so brave during her battle with cancer. She stayed extremely positive throughout and was an inspiration to us all.

Jane was born on July 20, 1966, in Youngstown a daughter of Mario and Julia Salvatore DelSignore.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a server and bartender at the MetroPlex and most recently at TJ’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn in Boardman, where she had many regulars that came to see her.

She was a member of the Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers and helped with the festival for many years. She enjoyed working around her house and her two apartments. Jane always loved working with her hands. We used to call her Mrs. Goodwrench. Even this week, she hung new lights in her bathroom.

Jane leaves her parents of Canfield, a sister Patti (Michael) Palotsee of Canfield, her nephew and niece Landon and Larissa Palotsee both of Canfield. They meant the world to her. Jane had many close friends and neighbors that would help her with anything she needed. We are forever grateful!

Friends may call on Sunday, February 5, from 2:00 – 5:00 pm at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Jane’s name be made to the following charities: Hope Center for Cancer Care at 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH, 44514 or New Lease on Life (Animal Shelter) at 2773 Midlothian Blvd. in Struthers, OH, 44471.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.