James Stanley Geidner, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for James Stanley Geidner, 68, who passed away on Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021 at Hospice House.

James was born September 1, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Joseph A. and Mary Virginia Holmes Geidner.

He lived in the area his whole life and was a Struthers High School graduate.

He worked at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company and was recently the manager of the Pilot Truck Stop.

James leaves four brothers, Joseph (Pansy) Geidner of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Thomas (Eleanor) Geidner of Poland, Ohio, Frank Geidner of San Diego, California and Charles Geidner of Struthers, Ohio and one sister, Agnes (Paul) Kish of Poland, Ohio. He also leaves a good friend, Dave (Darla) Ford of Struthers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Edward Geidner and four sisters, Virginia Bratton, Elizabeth Nagy, Margaret McSako and Ann Louise Geidner.

Friends may call two hours before the service on Friday, October 29 at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

