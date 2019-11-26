James H. “Tinker” Meeds, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. “Tinker” Meeds, 82, passed away on Friday morning, November 22, 2019 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

James was born July 12, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James H. and Helen Amer Meeds.

He lived in the area his whole life and worked on the Erie and Conrail Railroad, retiring as a clerk after 42 years. After retiring he drove school bus for the Struthers school system.

He served in the United States Army and was a member of the St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana.

He enjoyed golfing and traveling.

James married his wife and best friend, the former Marilyn Malone on April 9, 1977.

He leaves a nephew, Daniel Masny of Boardman, Ohio; a niece Kristin (Garrett) Botirius and a great-nephew, Callan Botirius both of Charlotte, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Barbara (Ken) Masny of Boardman, Ohio and one brother, Gerald (Diane) Barber of Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepfather, Ralph Barber.

As per James wishes there will be no calling or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

