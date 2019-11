NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Clemente Funeral in New Middletown for James E. Wolford who passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home on Friday, November 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

