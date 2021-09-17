James E. Higgins, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be on Tuesday September 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for James E. Higgins 90, who passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at home.

James was born June 28, 1931 in Austintown, Ohio , a son of Earl and Margaret (Bedham )Higgins.

He came to New Middletown in 1965 and was a pattern wood maker at Falcon Foundry in Lowellville, Ohio. where he retired from after 39 years.

James was an Army Veteran and member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown.

He enjoyed gardening and tending to flowers and helping his neighbors with anything they needed and going for walks. James was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys and Nascar. He also helped his wife with cooking and cleaning.

James married the former Mary Louise Goehring on May 25, 1957.

Besides his wife he leaves five children: Brenda Fabian of Richardson, TX, Beverly (Douglas) Holliday of Leetonia, Ohio, Mark (Tracy) Higgins of Canfield, Ohio, Patricia (Donald) Brewer of Petersburg, Ohio, Ruth (Scott) Less of Columbiana, Ohio; two brothers Donald Higgins of Brookfield, Ohio, Eugene (Zoe) Higgins of Kingwood, Texas; 12 grandchildren Stephanie Fabian, Alyssa Fabian Barnes, Justin, Ryan and Amber Holliday, Shana and Hunter Higgins, Heather, Brandi (Fiance Joseph Thompson), Chance Brewer, Maranda and Marissa Less; one great grandchild Mason O’Neil.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers John and Robert Higgins, and one sister Sally Scocchera.

