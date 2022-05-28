STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Cukec, of Struthers, passed away in Mississippi on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Irene was born on August 29, 1921, in Pennsylvania. She was a daughter of John and Helen Holby.

She was married to Joseph J. Cukec of Struthers (deceased) and had two children, John J. Cukec (deceased) and Peggy J. Magargee.

She was also a former member of Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. Irene was an avid reader, storyteller, and listener. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She also enjoyed making ethnic foods, baking, and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy J. Magargee, wife of Ronald J. Magargee, of Brandon, Mississippi; two grandchildren, Ryan Magargee and Jill Frier, wife of Todd Frier and four great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Will, Jackson and Matthew.

Irene was preceded in death by three brothers, Jake Holby, William Holby and Jim Holby and two sisters, Sylvia Soich and Marge Verbanovic.

She was dearly loved by family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Lake Park Cemetery Chapel in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

