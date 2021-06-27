Irene Eshenbaugh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held Tuesday evening, June 29, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, for Irene Eshenbaugh, 83, who died Friday evening, June 25.

Irene was born April 2, 1938, in Heilbronn, Germany, the daughter of Eugene and Hediig Zipperle. She was one of 17 children.

She married David Eshenbaugh in Germany in 1975.

Irene leaves two sons, Daniel (Elizabeth) Eshenbaugh of Rincon, Georgia and David (Christine) Eshenbaugh of Poway, California; three daughters, Carole (Mike) Hall of Wallaceburg, California, Ruth (John) Kozic of Lowellville and Maxie Dowd of Columbiana; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David.

Friends may call on Tuesday, June 29, prior to the service, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home, 700 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

