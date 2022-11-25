CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service was held for Howard W. Moore, of Campbell, who died Friday, October 21, 2022.

Howard was born December 22, 1944, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, a son of Harold and Mary Smith Moore.

He served in the Army from 1965 – 1967.

He married Rosalie Kraljevic on February 1, 1969.

He worked at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube and other skilled jobs until he retired.

Howard enjoyed bowling and golf with friends and family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Howard leaves two sons, Martin (Heather) Moore and Dino (Amy) Moore; two grandchildren, Logan and Brianna Moore and two brothers, Tom (Karen) Moore and Rick (Pam) Moore.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosalie, who died January 10, 2014 and one brother, Norm.

The family requests that memorial tributes in Howard’s name go to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by calling 1-855-448-3997.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

