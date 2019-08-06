Hollis Ray Hall, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Friday, August 9, at 11:00 a.m. for Hollis R. Hall, 87, who departed this life on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Hollis was born July 4, 1932, the son of Walter and Velva (Carpenter) Hall of Guardian, West Virginia.

No matter who Hollis met throughout his life, he loved to make people laugh with a good joke. You could not help but smile as he usually laughed at his own jokes.

Hollis graduated with honors from Webster Springs High School in 1950. As a member of the 4-H Club, he went to Washington, D.C. where he talked about the current state of youth in America. While there, he met President Harry S. Truman. He went on to attend Berea College in Berea, Kentucky before being drafted into the Korean War. He served his country as a military policeman at Fort Dix, New Jersey. After being honorable discharged from the Army in 1955, he returned to Berea College to study agriculture.

During the summer of 1957, Hollis came to Youngstown to work in the steel mills. He met and married his wife, Ellen (Dercole) Hall on July 19, 1958 and they had three sons, Doug, Jeff and Brad.

Hollis worked in the accounting department at Youngstown Sheet & Tube for 30 years and moonlighted as a vacuum cleaner and sewing machine salesman for Electro Hygiene. He worked an additional 20 years as a salesman for Cooksey Culligan Water and retired in 2008.

Hollis was a member of the Brownlee Woods United Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. He enjoyed being a head usher, deacon, elder, congregational president and teaching the men’s Sunday school Bible class over the years. He also enjoyed playing softball with his three sons in the church league.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen; sons, Doug Hall of Youngstown and Jeff Hall of Guardian, West Virginia; brothers, Roger of Nokesville, Virginia and Raleigh of Buckhannon, West Virginia; sisters, Carolyn Smith of Dunbar, West Virginia, Patricia Cochran of Guardian, West Virginia and Marlene Williamson of Franklin, Tennessee.

Hollis was preceded in death by his beloved son, Brad; his parents and sister, Bernice Bates.

Friends and family may call at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9, one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

