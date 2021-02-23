Henry J. Fiorenza, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

Clemente Funeral Homes

February 20, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry J. Fiorenza, Jr., 45, passed away on Saturday morning, February 20, 2021.

Henry was born November 28, 1975 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of Henry J., Sr. and Gloria J. Anzivino Fiorenza.

He lived in the area his entire life and worked at Dynesol Plastics in Niles, Ohio.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas in Struthers, Ohio.

He enjoyed football and was an umpire for Struthers Little League Baseball.

Henry leaves his mother of Youngstown; two brothers, Robert H. (Nancy) Fiorenza of Campbell, Ohio and Anthony J. Fiorenza of Youngstown, Ohio; three sisters, Lynn M. (Stephen) Anthony, Karen J. Fiorenza and Bernadette Fiorenza, all of Youngstown, Ohio; a fiancée, Sheila Missik; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Ronald J. Fiorenza.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by the Clemente Funeral Homes in Struthers. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry J. Fiorenza, Jr., please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com