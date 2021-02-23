Henry J. Fiorenza, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry J. Fiorenza, Jr., 45, passed away on Saturday morning, February 20, 2021.

Henry was born November 28, 1975 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of Henry J., Sr. and Gloria J. Anzivino Fiorenza.

He lived in the area his entire life and worked at Dynesol Plastics in Niles, Ohio.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas in Struthers, Ohio.

He enjoyed football and was an umpire for Struthers Little League Baseball.

Henry leaves his mother of Youngstown; two brothers, Robert H. (Nancy) Fiorenza of Campbell, Ohio and Anthony J. Fiorenza of Youngstown, Ohio; three sisters, Lynn M. (Stephen) Anthony, Karen J. Fiorenza and Bernadette Fiorenza, all of Youngstown, Ohio; a fiancée, Sheila Missik; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Ronald J. Fiorenza.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by the Clemente Funeral Homes in Struthers. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

