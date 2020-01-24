Helen T. Steele, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen T. Steele, age 95, passed away at home on Monday, January 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born in Lowellville, Ohio, on February 8, 1924, the daughter of Martin and Maria Scerbak Salaka.

Helen lived in Lowellville most of her life, moving to Cleveland with her husband Bob in the late 1960’s, returning to Lowellville after his death and most recently she relocated to Hampton, Virginia to live with her son Bob.

Helen spent her free time volunteering for bake sales, dinners and prayer services at the former St. James the Apostle Parish in New Bedford, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of the Senior Citizens of Coitsville.

She enjoyed mowing her lawn on a regular basis. Helen was an avid cook and loved to bake. She lived her life one day at a time, making memories along the way. Most important to Helen was her family and she cherished the time she spent with all of them.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; daughter-in-law, Maria T Manjago-Steele; her brothers, Andrew and Joseph Salaka and sisters, Mary Dorko and Anna Salaka.

She is survived by her son, Robert M. Steele with whom she made her home; her niece, Gerald Ann “Corky” Salaka; grandson, Robert M. Steele, Jr. and wife, Monique, of Goodyear, Arizona; granddaughters, Janice M. Steele of Hampton and Melissa A. Steele of Goodyear, Arizona. Helen was blessed with 13 beautiful loving great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her loving four-legged companion, Nala.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Clemente Funeral Home, Struthers. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27.

On Tuesday, January 28, a prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home and a celebration of Helen’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish/St. James the Apostle Parish in New Bedford, Pennsylvania, with Father Joseph McCaffrey presiding.

Intermittent will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Coitsville.

To send flowers to Helen’s family, please visit our floral section.



