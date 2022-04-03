BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for Helen Marie Mignella, 95, formerly of Poland, who passed away at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman, Ohio on Thursday morning March 31, 2022.

Helen was born on February 3, 1927 in Girard, Ohio a daughter of Andrew and Mary Vargovcik Onda.

She lived in the area her whole life and graduated from St. Rose Catholic School in 1941 and Girard High School in 1945.

She was a secretary for Griffith Insurance for eight years and volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 33 years.

Helen loved polka music and dancing, bowling, making homemade pasta for her family and making homemade wine with her husband for 54 years.

She was dedicated to the Lord and praying daily. She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church of Struthers.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Helen married Peter Mignella on February 23, 1952 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard, Ohio and he passed away December 22, 2005.

She leaves three children, Johnny Mignella of Girard, Ohio, Elizabeth (Bev) Berkeley of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Joanie (Fiance Joseph Oriti) Marie of Austintown, Ohio; three grandchildren, Monica (Steve) Corll, Nicholas (Katie) Inchak, Stephen (Megan) Inchak and eight grandchildren, Bryanna, Bella, Christian, Annalise, Stella, Elliot, Jarret and Juliet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Michael Onda; three sisters, Margaret Onda, Ursuline Sister Lucille Onda and Infant Veronica.

Friends may call on Tuesday, April 5, at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, one hour before the prayer service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

