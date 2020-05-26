Helen M. Felice, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Helen M. Felice 103, who passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio.

She was born December 19, 1916 in Herminie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Anna (Badokovicz) Marlovits.

Helen moved to New Castle, Pennsylvania and then to New Middletown, Ohio.

She was a housewife, homemaker and a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown, the church’s Altar Guild and a pierogi worker.

Helen loved to can vegetables from her garden and make her famous spaghetti sauce. She was an excellent cook and baked cookies for all the children in the neighborhood. She loved to play with her beagles, Queeny and Bonnie.

Helen and Paul lived in New Castle, where they enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle (Helen in the side car) and flying his airplane.

Helen was married to Paul Felice for 57 years, from August 28, 1936 until February 1, 1987 when he passed away.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Ann Nagy, Marie Boyajian and Giz Corona and four brothers, Joseph, Frank, Steve and John Marlovits.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the Clemente Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, with that in mind the 6ft. rule will be honored and all guests, whose health allows, are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask visitors not to linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Material tributes can be made in Helen’s name to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442

