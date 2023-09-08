NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. DeRhodes 84, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 22, 2023 at home.

Helen was born on April 5, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Charles and Gertrude Wayne.

She was a homemaker.

Helen married Ralph E. DeRhodes August 6, 1956 and he passed away February 3, 2023.

She leaves two daughters, Nancy L. (Leo) Sexton of New Middletown and Erin Corah of Connecticut; one brother, Bob Wayne; two sisters, Barbara (George) Tuel and Kathy (Kim) Wright; 13 grandchildren, Steven (Keri), Cole, Kyle, Denise, Johnathan, Christopher, Peter, Brittney, Sara (Josh), Andrew, Eddy, Cheyenne and Jenson and eight great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by parents; husband; one daughter, Melissa Antrop and one granddaughter, Amber Berry.

As per her wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

