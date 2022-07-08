STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471, for Helen Clinton Runyon, 92, who passed away peacefully Thursday, June 30.

Helen was born in Cleveland, Ohio and was a long time resident of Euclid, Ohio.

She worked over 30 years in the grocery store business and retired from Local 880 Union.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Runyon and is survived by her four children, Marianne Youngless (Tim), Peggy Sapp (Thom deceased), Sheila Chesnes (Willy) and Frank Clinton (Linda), as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly.

She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

