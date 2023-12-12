NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Clair Adams passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Mercy Hospital after a short illness.

Helen was born on July 7, 1936 in Roane County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Edgar G. and Hazel McCoy Crites.

She attended Freedom Church in New Middletown where she enjoyed making peanut butter eggs for the Easter season.

Helen was a loving homemaker who loved to cook, bake, garden, watch Hallmark movies, do word searches, and keep her house clean. She also enjoyed feeding the birds and all the neighborhood cats.

Helen will be deeply missed by her children, Judy (Ron) Stacy and Michael Adams; grandchildren, Ryan (Katlin) Stacy and Emily (Michael) Ciccone; great-grandchildren, Louis Ciccone and Emilio Ciccone; sisters, Betty Tatterson and Connie Donati and granddog, Cate.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Adams, whom she married on July 13, 1961 and who passed away May 14, 1981; sisters, Mary Capuzza and Iva Jane Vannest; brothers, Joe McCoy and Jim Crites, also her beloved pets, Duffy and Buffy and granddog, Maggie.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown and from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Reverends Oliver and Emily Beans.

Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery

