Helen Cinque Listorti, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Cinque Listorti, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Windsor House at Masternick Memorial Nursing Home.

She was born April 30, 1922 in Castelbottaccio, Italy, daughter to Giovanni and Concetta Cinque. She then traveled to America via the Conte Grande to Hillsville, Pennsylvania on June 20, 1935.

Helen soon met the love of her life and married Frank Listorti on April 24, 1941.

They began their family in Lowellville, Ohio while owning Frank Listorti’s Food Market.

The two eventually moved to Struthers where Frank built Helen her “home sweet home”; family and friends created everlasting memories.

She enjoyed crocheting, making afghans for family (especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren) and friends, preparing Italian specialty dishes and dancing polka at the Croation Club and SNPJ.

Helen was most fond of her “beautiful, beautiful family.” Helen was blessed to have two siblings, three beautiful daughters, four grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and one great-great granddaughter on the way. She was never short of stories about her family, especially over a coffee break.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Grace (Armand) Pape; grandson, Frank (Trina) Pape, Sr.; granddaughter’s, Mary Ann (Mike) Yoest, Jean (David) Metzger and Lisa (William) Grewe; great-grandchildren, PJ (Gina) Smerechansky, Frank Pape, Jr., Austin Grewe, Anthony Pape, Michael Pape, Daniel Pape, Troy Metzger, Alyssa Grewe, Macy Metzger, Adam Grewe and Dominic Metzger and great-great-grandson Jayce Grewe Solomon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; sister, Theresa Cinque; brother, Frank Cinque; daughters, Jean Listorti and Theresa Smerchansky and great-granddaughter Amanda Grewe.

Words cannot express the gratitude the family feels for the staff at Victoria House Assisted Living in Austintown for welcoming her into their community and for their extraordinary care of Helen. They became a second family to not only Helen, but her entire family. The family would also like to thank Windsor House at Masternick Memorial Nursing Home for their care for Helen in her final days.

Per Helen’s request, the family held private services to commemorate her life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church.

Arrangements were handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.

