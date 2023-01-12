YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” J. Dattilo, 76, died Sunday, January 8, at Diplomat Healthcare in North Royalton surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born December 31, 1946, in Youngstown a son of Joseph and Veronica (Taybus) Dattilo.

He attended East High School.

He went straight to work for General Motors in Lordstown, spending most of his career in the paint department, he retired after 42 years.

He was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns and a season ticket holder, spent many games with his seat partner and son, Eric. He enjoyed lifting weights and all activities related to keeping himself physically fit. Jerry also enjoyed working on cars and restoring them with his son, Brian.

Jerry leaves two sons, Eric (Karen) Dattilo of New Middletown and Brian (Tiffani) Dattilo of Amherst; one sister, Janice Capuzello of Struthers and three grandchildren Lucas, Boaz and Miah Datillo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Judith Elchuck and his former wife, Diane Vrable Datillo.

A private memorial service will be for family only.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.

