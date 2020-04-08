Gerald J. “Butch” Metzka, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald J. “Butch” Metzka, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Born July 14, 1940 in Youngstown, Gerald was the son of Joseph and Sally (Chuckovich) Metzka.

Butch graduated from Springfield Local where he excelled in football and baseball, making the All-County teams for both sports. He was recruited and attended Kent State University on a football scholarship. After being sidelined due to injury, Butch served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. He returned to the area and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University. He continued his education and earned his master’s degree from Memphis University.

He began his career as a teacher and football coach, first in Sarasota, Florida and then New Albany, Ohio for one year each. Both teams had undefeated seasons. He then worked at Columbia Gas in Columbus, Ohio where he was Manager of Compensation.

Upon retirement he moved to Englewood, Florida where he enjoyed golf and became club champion at Myakia Pines Golf Club.

He returned to New Middletown, Ohio in April 2015.

He was inducted into the Springfield Local Sports Hall Of Fame in 2017, along with his brother Robert “Reed” Metzka.

Butch was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed following the teams of his Tiger alma mater. He traveled to many venues with his brother, Reed, to catch games of interest. He was an associate member and supported the New Springfield VFW where he enjoyed their spaghetti dinners and breakfast with family members.

Butch is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister, Sally Rogers and his brother, Robert (Kathy) Metzka, both of New Middletown; his nephews, Richard (Judy) Rogers, Dr. Ron (Joyce) Rogers and Mark Metzka; his niece, Rhonda (Leonard) Rispinto and his former wife, Helen Metzka.

He will be remembered as a kind, generous man with a passion for sports, whether it would be watching from the stands or his favorite chair. He also enjoyed teaching others about golf and enjoying his favorite foods at family gatherings.

As per Gerald’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio.

